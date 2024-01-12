Registrar of Political Parties has today given notice of his intention to approve an application by the Farmers Alliance party to become a registered political party eligible to stand candidates in Ireland’s Dáil, local and European Parliament elections.

The decision made by the Chief Executive of An Coimisiún Toghcháin, the Electoral Commission, Mr. Art O’Leary, as Ireland’s Registrar of Political Parties, will become effective after a 21-day appeal period, or the outcome of any such appeal.

If registered, the Farmers Alliance would become the 29th political party to be listed on the current Register of Political Parties.

The formal notification has today been published in the official Irish State gazette, Iris Oifigiúil.