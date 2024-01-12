RHS Home Care, an established not-for-profit cooperative providing home support services in the West of Ireland, is announcing an expansion into counties Leitrim and Sligo.

The move comes in response to a surge in demand for its services, prompting the creation of 490 immediate job vacancies.

General Manager Patrick Towey says they are thrilled to be adding 490 new roles and the recruitment drive for community-based care assistants will be completed throughout Roscommon, Mayo, Galway, Sligo, and Leitrim over the course of 2024.

The company is actively seeking candidates for 100 positions in Roscommon, 120 in Galway, 120 in Mayo, and a combined 150 in the newly expanded counties of Leitrim and Sligo