One school and three community groups across Mayo are set to receive a share of €176,616 under Measure 1 of the Government’s CLÁR Programme.

€50,000 will go to works at Bohola Community Park, with Louisburgh Community Futures CLG receiving just short of that with €49,500 allocated.

Burrishoole Community Partnership will receive €44,616, while €32,500 goes to Garracloon National School in Knockmore.

The funding has been welcomed by Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon, who says that it is important that they continue as a Government to “invest in rural Ireland in as many ways as possible.”

The Mayo Deputy spoke to Rian Bailey this lunchtime: