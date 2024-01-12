Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme for plastic drink bottles and cans goes live on the 1st of February.

From that date onwards, when consumers buy a drink in a plastic bottle or aluminium can that features the Re-turn logo, they will pay a fully refundable deposit in addition to the price of the drink.

When the consumer is finished with their drink they can return the empty undamaged container to any participating shop or supermarket nationwide for a refund.

The benefits of the scheme to the planet is being highlighted by Niamh Kelly, Head of Communications and Marketing at Re-turn.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked Niamh why the new scheme is necessary, as the majority of consumers are already recycling these items in their household recycling bins…