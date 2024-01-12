Tributes have been paid this morning following the passing of Brendan Maloney of Straide.

Brendan was a local publican and also Chairman of the Michael Davitt Museum Committee.

A native of Tuam, he moved to Straide in 2005, and owned The Copper Beech pub for over 18 years.

The Michael Davitt Museum paid tribute following Brendan’s passing with a post on their social media.

They described him as a man who was “an incredible, industrious shining light in our community for many years and epitomised all that is great about the parish of Straide.”

“He will be sadly missed by the many people who knew him, and were proud to call him their friend”, they continued.