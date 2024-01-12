The Irish Shorthorn Society has announced that Amelda Middleton-Leonard has been elected as its new president for 2024.

Amelda owns the Ballinlig Shorthorn Herd along with her family near Moate in County Westmeath.

She is the first ever female president of the society since its establishment in 2004.

12 people in total make up this year’s Irish Shorthorn Society council, with strong local representation.

Treasurer of the organisation this year will be Roscommon native Padraig Flanagan from Elphin, who is also a subcommittee leader in the finance department.

Breed development team leader is Jude Benson from Ballymote in County Sligo.

Events team leader, and newly elected to the council for this year, is Kilkelly farmer Adrian Flatley.

Tony Roper of Mayo and Leitrim native Noel Bohan are also part of the council.

(pic Irish Shorthorn Society)