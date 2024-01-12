Bus shelters need to be erected in our rural and regional areas so people have somewhere safe to wait for their bus.

That’s the view of Tuam based Independent TD Sean Canney who says with bus services growing in popularity, people availing of the service deserve to have somewhere safe near them to stand and wait.

The call comes following the introduction of the City Link Bus service to Dublin Airport which services many local towns and sees the bus stop used day and night.

Deputy Canney says a proper bus shelter with lights is required to ensure the stop is safe and dry.

He has been giving more details to Alannah Nolan: