With Emergency Departments across the country facing sustained pressure, health services are urging the public to consider all care options.

People attending at EDs are treated in order of priority and this is leading to longer wait times for less urgent cases.

Prof John O’Donnell, Consultant in Emergency Care at University Hospital Galway stresses that anyone in need of urgent care will be treated as a priority, but is urging the public to consider whether ED is the right pathway for their care needs. “I would ask you to consider your healthcare needs before coming to an emergency department. And this might include seeing your local GP or GP out of hours service where you can be seen and assessed and treated. Visiting your local pharmacist where you can get advice and over the counter medication. For minor injuries, including, sprains, lacerations and suspected fractured limb bones, you can present to a HSE Minor Injury Unit where you will be seeing more quickly than an emergency department. And you will be accessed, sutured, x-rayed as necessary and can be referred on for follow up care if needed".