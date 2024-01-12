Rethink Retail has announced that Melissa Moore, the founder of Cong based business The Retail Advisor, has been honoured with the prestigious 2024 Top Retail Experts award.

Melissa is a multi-award-winning Retail Consultant, Mentor and Educator working with national and international retail brands. As founder of The Retail Advisor, she empowers retailers and creators to reach their potential through sales growth and excellence in customer experience.

As host of Ireland’s biggest retail podcast, The Retail Tea Break, she brings together industry experts, retailers and brands. Her aim is to decode myths, share knowledge and give her audience an insight into the industry.

She also delivers retail workshops to an international audience and currently lectures in Founder Selling at the University of Galway.

Melissa is a former President of Network Ireland Mayo.