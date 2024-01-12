A man from Ross, Castlebar who was a Rose Escort, last August, will next month, be part of a humanitarian support group travelling out to an orphanage in Poland.

Noel Quinn working with the Rose of Tralee International Festival is raising funds for a humanitarian coach and volunteering effort.

All monies raised, after the travel expenses, will go towards two orphanage charities - Happy Kids Foundation in Poland and Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International.

Noel will be travelling with a group of volunteers to Poland in mid-February to work in orphanages in the city of Lódz. As part of this effort they will be sending a humanitarian aid coach to support families in the Ivankiv district of Ukraine, one of the more radioactive communities following the Chernobyl disaster.

A Church gate collection is organised this weekend (13-14th). The collections will take place in the Parke, Keelogues and Crimlin areas.

A bucket collection will take place in Castlebar the weekend of the 19th January.

Material support is also welcome in the form of non perishable food items, clothes, etc and anyone interested in making such donations is asked to contact Noel on 086 3417707.

You can also donate on line at idonate.ie/fundraiser/NoelQuinn3