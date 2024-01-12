A 14 year old boy has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in County Galway last April, which resulted in the death of two teenagers.

14 year olds Kirsty Bohan and Lukas Joyce died following a single vehicle collision at Glennagarraun, outside Headford, on April 10 2023.

At Galway Circuit Court yesterday, the accused, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death according to RTÉ News.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm to a teenage girl, in the same incident.

The accused admitted further charges of driving without insurance, as well as the use of a mechanically propelled vehicle without consent from its owner.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan directed the report, adjourning the case to next month.

The boy was remanded on continuing bail with his attendance excused from the next court date.

The Court heard the full sentence hearing is unlikely to proceed at the time.