Funeral details have been announced for the woman who died following a road traffic collision in Sligo on Monday.

Muriel Conboy (57) of Cartronduffy, Ballygawley and formerly Ballymote, died when the car she was driving collided with another on the R290 at Dunamarry, in the townland of Ballygawley.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Muriel is predeceased by her parents Robin and Elizabeth as well as her son Nigel.

She is sadly missed by Albert, Kieran and Alfred, brother John, Albert’s partner Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, everyone at St.Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, and a wide circle of family and friends.

Muriel will repose at the Perry Funeral Home in Ballymote this evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral Service will take place tomorrow at 12 noon in Emlaghfad Parish Church, Ballymote.

Burial afterwards in St. Nathy’s Cemetery, Collooney.