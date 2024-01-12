The man who died following a road traffic collision in County Mayo last Friday will be laid to rest today.

Terence Killeen (38) died tragically when the car her was driving collided with another vehicle on the R311 road between Claremorris and Ballinrobe.

He was on his way to work at McHale Engineering in Ballinrobe where he worked as an engineer.

Terence is survived by his loving parents Tom and Mary, his sister Maria and her husband David, niece Caragh, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Logboy this morning at 11:30am.

He will be laid to rest afterwards in Tulrahan Cemetery.

The mass can be viewed live on the Donnellan Undertakers Facebook page.