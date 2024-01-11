If we are serious about road safety, we need to get serious about road maintenance.

That’s the call from Fianna Fáil Councillor Martin McLoughlin who is seeking increased funding for roads maintenance across the county.

He has welcomed the plans by the Transport Minister to overhaul speed limits nationwide in an attempt to increase safety and reduce collisions, with many collisions resulting in fatalities.

Cllr McLoughlin is looking to improve the quality of regional and local roads that are not up to the standard that is required, with many of them not safe enough for the maximum speed limit allocated.

Since he made the call there have been two fatalities on regional roads across the region.

Cllr McLoughlin has been outlining his concerns to Rian Bailey: