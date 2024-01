The Justice Minister says she has every confidence in the Gardai to find those responsible for recent suspected arson attacks at accommodation centres.

A number of investigations into such attacks are ongoing, including at a hotel in Galway, which was due to house asylum seekers.

A probe is also continuing into a fire in Ringsend in Dublin, which was supposed to receive homeless families.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says it's her belief that potential arrests are not too far off....