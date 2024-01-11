University of Galway Students’ Union is turning 60 in 2024 and to mark the occasion the present students' union members are inviting all past and present University of Galway Students’ Union Officers, staff, journalists, colleagues and friends to mark their diaries for the SU Alumni Reunion on the 18th of May, 2024.

The Union was established in 1964, and the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was a former officer of the Galway branch.

The reunion will be taking place on campus in the Students’ Union Club (College Bar AKA Sult) with a Barbecue, entertainment and lots of surprises.

It will be an opportunity to reminisce and re-acquaint.

For more information email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.