Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is inviting prospective students, parents, guardians, teachers and anyone interested in pursuing higher education this year to its Open Evening on Thursday, 25 January, 2024, from 6 pm to 8 pm at its Galway City (Dublin Road) campus.

This event caters to Leaving Certificate, postgraduate, part-time, online, and mature students, offering information on the diverse range of academic offerings in ATU on all course options, across the Galway and Mayo campuses.

The event will also include informational stands showcasing the various offices and services supporting the student experience.

To register for this and other open day events at ATU Campuses in Galway, Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal, visit www.atu.ie/openday

For those with accessibility or additional requirements (visiting ATU Galway City campus) who would like to avail of assistance or supports on the evening, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before Tuesday, 23 January, 2024.