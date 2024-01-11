There has been some recent speculation that a refugee / asylum seeker accommodation centre is to be located at Castlemacgarrett, outside Claremorris.

Castlemacgarrett Estate, includes a large country house and land.

The matter is likely to be raised at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council on Monday next.

Midwest News contacted the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth earlier this week, to ask if there are plans for any such development.

In response the following statement was received from the department:

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has received a proposal for a modular accommodation development for Ukrainian Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BoTPs) at Castlemacgarrett, Co. Mayo.



This offer was made in the context of the Department’s recent launch (November 2023) of an online portal for developer-led modular accommodation on gov.ie where providers can submit expressions of interest.



All offers made through the portal are given due consideration, and this process is ongoing.



