The price of the standard national stamp will increase by 5c to €1.40 on Thursday, 1st February.

While some other rates such as those for large envelopes and Registered Post will also increase, there will be no change to the price of either the International Letter stamp (€2.20) or the national Digital Stamp (€2).

An Post insists its standard stamp price remains well below the average European tariff for a comparable quality next-day letter service. The average price of a comparable national stamp across the principal EU14 (+ UK) countries is now €1.73, while like-for-like letter services now cost €1.45 in the United Kingdom and €1.47 in France, our nearest EU neighbour.

The price of ten-stamp booklets will be €13.50 (€1.35 per stamp), while a box of 100 stamps will work out at €1.30 per stamp (a 10c reduction per stamp). SMEs can avail of a €1.25 national stamp price through the An Post Advantage Card - a discount of 11%. An Post will also continue its popular stamp promotions in post offices and online. For example, customers can save €2 on a booklet of ten Love Stamps from 5th - 18th February, with a reduced price of €12 instead of €14.

An Post says the new stamp prices reflect sustained transport, fuel and energy cost inflation (6% in 2023) and will ensure the continuity of national letter services based on customers paying the same price for delivery of letters nationwide, regardless of distance.