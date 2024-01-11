There is great relief and excitement in the community of Bonniconlon as the new post office in the village will open its doors to customers on Monday next, the 15th January.

This date has been confirmed today by local councillor Annie Mae Reape.

The Fianna Fail councillors says it great news at the start of a new year and she has thanked all involved in ensuring that this vital piece of infrastructure is retained.

The local post office was closed briefly and customers had to travel generally to Ballina for the services, but the new post office in Bonniconlon, located in the same premises as a shop in the village, will be in business from next week.

Cllr Reape has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the good news…