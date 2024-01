The Department of Health is advising that children and adults take vitamin D supplements every day through winter until St. Patrick's Day.



This recommendation is longer than previously outlined in the 2023 Food Safety Authority of Ireland report.



That report states fair-skinned people should consider taking a vitamin D supplement from the end of October to March.



According to the HSE, it helps maintain healthy teeth, bones and muscles.



Dietician Orla Walsh says what dosage is reccommended...