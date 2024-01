Dogs Trust is urging people to surrender dogs responsibly after four-week-old puppies were found in a plastic bag.

Seven pups were dumped in Dublin last November, and were discovered when one had wandered into the middle of the road.

Two of them were found dead and, despite the efforts of a veterinary team, only two others survived.

The remaining pups, Hope and Faith, have since been adopted.

Melanie Kevelighan from Dogs Trust is appealing for people to stop dumping pets..