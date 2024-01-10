Road maintenance will take place on the Shrule Road today to address a local drainage problem and to improve the deteriorated footpath.

That's according to Headford based councillor Andrew Reddington, who says he is grateful to the Tuam area office for their frequent site visits over the past few years and for submitting the application on my behalf.

The contractor will be present for at least two weeks and occasional traffic delays may occur.

He concludes by saying he wishes to express appreciation to the local residents for their patience.

€25,000 was allocated to the scheme and he is adding further notice of motion monies to fix the footpath at this site.