Truancy and antisocial behaviour are more prevalent in private schools than ones run by the State.



An ESRI study looked at broader outcomes from schools in areas like emotional wellbeing, healthy behaviours and cultural engagement.



No differences were found between single-sex or mixed schools, or in schools of different sizes.



ESRI research professor Emer Smyth says they haven't identified why fee paying schools have higher rates of antisocial behaviour or pupils missing classes.