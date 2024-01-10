There are 41 patients on trolleys today waiting for admission to Mayo University Hospital and that it a “savage number of patients left on trolleys by the HSE in Mayo, according to Castlebar councillor Michael Kilcoyne.

There are 64 patients waiting for beds at Galway University Hospital and that’s the second highest figure nationally today.

Across the country there are 605 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to Irish hospitals, according to the latest INMO Trolleywatch figures, with the highest number nationally again today at University Hospital Limerick, with 101 patients on trolleys.

Across this region patients presenting at hospital Emergency Departments are experiencing long waits, with 31 patients waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital and 9 at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

Independent councillor Kilcoyne told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that 41 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital today is completely unacceptable, when for more than a decade now the government knows the numbers attending the ED at the Castlebar hospital is rising, and yet has failed to provide adequate space or staff numbers to deal with the demands…