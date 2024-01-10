Mayo Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) is thrilled to announce a momentous achievement—the successful recruitment of a dedicated team of volunteers to fill all vacancies on the Executive Board.

Following a passionate appeal for support to safeguard the future of women's football in the county, the overwhelming community response exceeded expectations. The vacancies for critical roles, including Secretary, County Development Officer, PRO Team, and many more, have been filled by a diverse group of enthusiastic and capable individuals from all over the County (and beyond!.

Des Phillips, Mayo LGFA Chairperson expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, "We are immensely grateful for the remarkable community response to our call for support. The commitment and enthusiasm shown by our new volunteers highlight the unwavering dedication to the future of women's football in Mayo. Together, we've formed a team that embodies the spirit of our community."

The newly appointed volunteers bring a wealth of expertise, passion, and fresh perspectives, promising an exciting chapter for Mayo LGFA. Their commitment to the game and the community echoes the core values of the organisation, ensuring the sustained growth and success of women's football in the region.

Des Phillips added, "This accomplishment is a testament to the incredible strength of our community. The energy and enthusiasm displayed by our new team signal a bright future for women's football in Mayo. Together, we are ready for a great year of football in Mayo! We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the outgoing members whose dedication and service to the organisation have been invaluable”

For inquiries or to learn more about Mayo LGFA's initiatives and the newly formed Executive Board, please contact Aisling Heraty.