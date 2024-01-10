Funeral details have been confirmed for the man who died following a road traffic collision on Friday last.

Terence died tragically when the car he was driving collided with another vehicle on the R311 road between Claremorris and Ballinrobe.

He was on his way to work at McHale Engineering in Ballinrobe where he worked as an engineer.

Terence will repose at Donnellan's Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis, on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Logboy.

He will be laid to rest on Friday in Tulrahan cemetery following 11:30 funeral mass.