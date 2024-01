The recently elected chairperson of the IFA’s Connacht branch says it's important for farmers to have their voice when it comes to farming issues.

Brendan Golden, a native of Killala defeated Leitrim's James Gallagher and was elected in mid-December.

Prior to his election, Mr. Golden held the position of chairperson of the IFA National Livestock Committee for the past four years.

Brendan told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about his role and what it means for farmers across the region.....