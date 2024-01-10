

A re-evaluation of the Fair Deal scheme may be one way to ease the pressure on the nursing home sector

The ESRI reported yesterday that 60 nursing homes had closed between 2018 and 2022 with 336 beds lost since the start of the pandemic.

There are warnings that more homes may close their doors this year if they don't receive investment and support from the Government.

Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh O'Laoghaire says opening up the Fair Deal Scheme, which helps families pay for care, may be a way of getting the beds we desperately need