An 83 year old Donegal man is plunging into a lake on Achill this morning - as part of a six week challenge around Ireland.

Paddy Conaghan celebrated his birthday on Monday with a dip in Lough Gill in County Leitrim - he hit Sligo yesterday - and today it's Achill Island.

He says he's 'ducking and diving' all over the country to raise funds for people living with Motor Neurone Disease: