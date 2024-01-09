More than 20 professional photographers from all over Ireland formed a guard of honour at the funeral today (Tuesday) in Ballina of celebrated cameraman Henry Wills.

The photographers – many of whom are retired – placed their cameras on the ground in silent tribute as the coffin of the 71-year-old was carried from St. Muredach’s Cathedral.

Former President Mary Robinson could not attend the funeral of her longtime friend but sent a special message which was read to the congregation at the funeral Mass by the chief celebrant, Fr. Brendan Hoban.

In her message Mrs. Robinson spoke especially of Henry’s kindness and generosity and his ability to put everyone at ease during a career spanning more than 40 years as a staff photographer with the Western People.

One of the gifts brought to the altar during the offertory procession was a copy of the late photographers book, “In all Kinds of Weather”.

The publication, which featured the best of Henry’s decades of photographs taken on the highways and byways of the west of Ireland was launched before Christmas by Mrs. Robinson.

In his homily, Fr. Hoban noted Henry’s great capacity for friendship and affection.

He said he had faced into his last few weeks with courage and resilience and though it was difficult he never complained and he retained to the end that positive, optimistic spirit that was the hallmark of his life.

In a eulogy, Henry’s nephew Keith Bourke spoke of the joy his uncle brought into the lives of others.

He said Henry loved Ballina and Ballina loved him. He was an institution and part of the fabric of the town and had thrown himself himself enthusiastically into so many community organisations.

Among the congregation today were many figures in Irish photojournalism over the years with strong representation from the Professional Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI).

He was the main organiser of the annual PPAI national awards for over 30 years and, amongst many other community involvements, played a key role in coordinating the revival of the Ballina Salmon Festival in the 1990s

Following Requiem Mass, Henry was laid to rest in Leigue Cemetery.