A Bonniconlon Councillor is calling for pedestrians and cyclists to be provided with high visibility vests.

During the winter months in particular, Cllr John O’Hara says that this is making things very difficult for motorists and is putting the lives of pedestrians, motorists and cyclists at great risk.

He says that even though it is the decision of those who are on the side of the road to dress in dark clothing and not be seen, if there is an accident it is the driver of the vehicle that is prosecuted.

Cllr O’Hara has called for children and adults to be provided with free high visibility clothing, so that is becomes second nature to our young people to be seen when they go out on the road.

The Fine Gael Councillor spoke to Rian Bailey on today’s Lunchtime News: