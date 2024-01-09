The Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council has criticized Transport Infrastructure Ireland for not providing additional public lighting and not installing a public footpath to the Funeral Home in Crossmolina.

Cathaoirleach Michael Loftus, who is a local Councillor to the area, made an appeal last February to the council and TII as a matter of urgency.

Mourners, he claims, are often forced to stand out on a busy road in the dark, lining up to convey their sympathies to grieving families and he says it’s not acceptable.

Last Saturday, Councillor Loftus attended a funeral in Crossmolina when a road traffic collision occurred outside Hiney’s Funeral Home.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the two vehicle collision.

Councillor Loftus says that they have made the call to TII about the issue, but because the Funeral Home is outside of the town, then the development cannot be permitted.

(pic Oireachtas TV)