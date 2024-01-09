A Book of Condolences in memory of Peadar O’Dowd has been opened in Galway City Museum by the Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr Eddie Hoare.

The Book is also available online, from Tuesday 9 January 2024 and will be available to the public for the entry of messages of sympathy.

Mayor Hoare shared a message of condolence, saying, “As a local historian, and native of Bohermore, Peadar O’Dowd has made a significant contribution of our understanding of our place in the world as Galwegians. His works and writing have played a key role in preserving the history of Galway. Peadar was a long-time supporter of Galway City Museum, and his cheerful presence will be missed by all those who knew him. My deepest sympathies to Peadar’s wife Mary, family, friends and loved ones - my thoughts are with you all. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.”

The Book will remain open until 23 February 2024.