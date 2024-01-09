Two Mayo men have been recently promoted in one on Europe’s largest EPoS providers.

Kevin Greene, a native of Castlebar, has been promoted to the position of Hospitality Solutions Director at CBE.

Kevin has worked at numerous positions within the company since joining in 2003 after studying Electronic Engineering & Computer Programming at GMIT.

His previous roles include being a Service Engineer and also International Product Manager.

Ballyvary native Declan Coyle has joined the CBE management team in the role of Senior Accountant.

He became part of the CBE team last April after working with various multinational companies including KPMG.

In addition, other promotions announced recently include Stephen Burke as Deployment Manager, JP Kirrane as Hospitality Manager, and MJ Cleary as Account Manager.

CBE is a Claremorris based business founded in 1980 by Gerard and Catherine Concannon.

It is one of the major Retail & Hospitality technology companies in Europe and employs over 220 people.

CBE currently operates in 14 countries.

(pic CBE X)