Tributes are being paid to the late Terence Killeen of Tulrahan, Claremorris.

Terence died tragically on Friday last following a road traffic collision.

He was 38 years of age.

The car he was driving collided with another vehicle on the R311 road between Claremorris and Ballinrobe.

He was on his way to work at McHale Engineering in Ballinrobe where he worked as an engineer.

Terence is survived by his parents Tom and Mary, his sister Maria, her husband David, niece Caragh, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Local Fine Gael Councillor John Cribbin has been paying tribute to the late Terence Killeen: