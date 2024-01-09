A Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for all customers in the Mulranny Public Water Supply Scheme.

The announcement comes from Uisce Éireann after consultation with the HSE.

A mechanical issue in the local water treatment plant is causing the disruptiom.

The notice is being issued to protect the health and safety of customers on the supply.

Uisce Éireann are reminding the public that this is NOT a Boil Water Notice.

Boiling the water is not a suitable measure to make the water safe to consume.

It is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants.

Bottled water is available in the vicinity of Doherty’s Costcutter, Mulranny and Nevin’s Bar and Restaurant, Newfield.

Uisce Éireann drinking water compliance and operational experts are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

This water should not be used for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Food preparation, washing or cooking of food,

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice

Children under 12 months old should not drink this water

In particular, children under 12 months old should not drink this water. This water should not be used for making up infant formula for bottled fed infants. An alternative source of water should be used. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated.

If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way

Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

Caution should be taken when bathing infants to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges

What can you use water for?