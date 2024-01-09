Three days of protesting in Ballinrobe came to an end yesterday, in response to Government plans to house 50 male international protection applicants in a former hotel in the centre of the town.

Protests finished up after the announcement by the Department of Integration that the former JJ Gannon’s Hotel will now house families and children.

However, protestors maintained a presence on Main Street last night.

Some local people said that they were continuing to watch developments.

Families and children seeking international protection are expected to move into the building this week.