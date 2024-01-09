Multi award winning Ballina photographer Henry Wills will be laid to rest today.

Henry passed away last Thursday (January 4) aged 71, at the Bon Secours Hospital in Galway after a brief illness.

He recently released a new book “In all Kinds of Weather” that features some of his decades of photographs, capturing life in Mayo and people of the county worldwide.

Henry was a photographer with The Western People newspaper and many of his photos made the national and international papers.

Henry’s Funeral Mass takes place this morning at 11:30am in St Muradech’s Cathedral, Ballina.

He will be laid to rest afterwards in Leigue Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations to the Irish Cancer Society, care of McGowan’s Funeral Home.