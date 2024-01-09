A woman has died following a road traffic collision in County Sligo.

The collision occurred shortly after 7:30pm yesterday evening on the R290 at Dunamarry, in the town land of Ballygawley.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car was taken to Sligo University Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Sligo have confirmed that the road remains closed this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam from the scene of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.