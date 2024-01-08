Ballyglass RNLI assisted an injured fisherman in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat by Malin Head Coast Guard at 3am following a report of an injured fisherman. The request was for the lifeboat to meet the vessel the fisherman was on in Broadhaven Bay.

The lifeboat launched shorty after under Coxswain Francie Gibbons and five crew onboard and made its way to the scene.

Weather conditions at the time were blowing a south easterly force 2-3 wind and there was a 0.5-1m swell.

Arriving on scene at 4.30am, the lifeboat crew assessed the situation, and a decision was made to transfer the casualty onto the lifeboat where they were then brought back to shore at Ballyglass Lifeboat Station and handed into the care of the ambulance service at 5.10am.

Ballyglass Coast Guard was also on hand to assist.

Speaking following the call out, Ballyglass RNLI Coxswain Francie Gibbons said:

“We would like to extend our best wishes to the casualty for a speedy recovery.

“We would also like to commend our own volunteers and our colleagues in the Coast Guard and ambulance service for their work in the early hours of the morning, this was an example of great collaboration between all the services involved.”