Teacher shortages are no longer a Dublin-only problem, according to their unions.

It's claimed students are facing larger classes as a result.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland has accused the Education Minister of "throwing in the towel" on the crisis.

ASTI General Secretary, and former teacher at St. Attracta's Community School in Tubbercurry, Kieran Christie says the problem has evolved under Norma Foley's watch:

(pic RTÉ)