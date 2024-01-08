The President of Ireland has paid tribute to the late Galway Historian and Writer Peadar O’Dowd.

A native of Bohermore, Peadar died on January 3 following a short illness.

He wrote numerous books, along with being a lecturer in GMIT and a columnist for over 30 years.

Here is what President Michael D. Higgins had to say about the late Peadar O’Dowd:

“I have heard with sadness of the death of local Galway historian, Peadar O'Dowd.

"Peadar O'Dowd was a great champion of local history, generously bringing his valuable insights into the public sphere with his entertaining columns across local Galway papers over the last 30 years.

"Having published many books on varied aspects of Galway history, Peadar's knowledge of local heritage and history has enriched his community and is a legacy that will live on for generations to come.

"Among Peadar's most valuable contributions was his lifelong love for canals which led to his work in successfully securing the preservation of canals across Galway city and for which we can all be so grateful.

"May I extend my condolences to his wife Mary, brothers Willie and Martin, and to all his family, friends and colleagues from GMIT and the Galway Archaeological and Historical Society."