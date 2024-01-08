Gardaí have confirmed that a body has been recovered this afternoon from the water in County Sligo.

This comes following a search operation of the Garavogue River in recent weeks.

The search launched after a woman in her 20s entered the water in the early hours of Friday December 22.

The extensive search and recovery operation was conducted with assistance from An Garda Síochána Divisional Search Team and Water Unit, Defence Forces, Coast Guard, RNLI, Wexford K-9 Search and Rescue, River Moy Search and Rescue, Boyne River Rescue and Rockcorry Divers.



No further information is available at this time.