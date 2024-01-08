The HSE have confirmed that they will review the functioning of the Children’s Disability Network Team in Tuam.

The review, which is being conducted by the HSE, will examine how the Team works, the barriers it faces supporting the children waiting to access services, and what additional supports the Team may need to function as intended.

Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has welcomed the HSE’s decision to review the functioning of the Children’s Disability Network Team in Tuam.

Minister Rabbitte says it’s an issue that has been raised with her for several months now, as well as garnering both local and national media attention.

She says we need to ensure that children are being seen and families feel supported, whether that’s through physio, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy or psychology.

Minister Rabbitte has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: