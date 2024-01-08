Ballycroy graveyard Mayo County Council have invited tenders for the preparation of the AA Screening report of Ballycroy graveyard.

The news has been confirmed and welcomed by Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring.

Deputy Ring raised the issue last July as a matter of urgency, saying that the graveyard was near to capacity.

He is calling on Mayo County Council to “ensure that this project is brought to completion as soon as possible for the people of Ballycroy.”

Deputy Ring has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(pic Findagrave)