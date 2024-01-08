The Department of Integration has confirmed that families seeking international protection will be housed in JJ Gannon’s Hotel in Ballinrobe.

This comes following peaceful protests from the Ballinrobe Community since Friday night.

The protests were in response to the housing of 50 male international protection applicants that were due to move into the property today.

Protestors say that they are still awaiting clarification from the management company in charge of the building that this plan will indeed precede.

The Department of Integration issued a statement to RTÉ this lunchtime, saying:

"While initially ear-marked for adult males, there is now an acute shortage of accommodation for families and children and it is now intended to place families into this property over the coming days.

"A full briefing document with details was issued to local TDs, Cllrs, and Senators on January 4th.

"This was done by the Department's Community Engagement Team in advance of the accommodation being used."