A Mayo town remains in the top 10 in IBAL 2023 litter rankings.

The final litter survey of 2023 by business group Irish Business Against Litter shows Ballina again deemed ‘cleaner than European norms” in 10th spot in the ranking of 40 towns and cities nationwide.

For the first time since surveys began 20 years ago, no area was deemed ‘seriously littered’

There was another significant rise in the prevalence of disposable vapes, highlighted previously as an emerging source of litter. These were found in more than 10% of all sites covered.

Conor Horgan from IBAL told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the findings in the survey...