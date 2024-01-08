Funeral details have been announced for the late Eddie O’Connor, who passed away on Saturday.

One of Ireland’s best known entrepreneurs, Eddie was a native of Elphin in Roscommon.

He was aged 76.

During his career, Eddie worked with the ESB, Bord na Mona, co-founded Mainstream Renewable Power and founded Airtricity.

Tainiste Micheál Martin paid tribute to Eddie among others, saying that he broke new fronties in renewable and was a man of enormous energy, impact and vision.

A loving husband to Hildegarde and fun-filled father to Lesley and Robert, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the tender care of the I.C.U. staff at St Vincent's University Hospital Dublin, on January 6.

He is deeply missed by his son-in-law Stewart and daughter-in-law Polly, brother Des, sisters Mary and Anne, his five grandchildren Oisín, Scout, Sadie, Robyn and Max, his many friends and colleagues.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, The Victorian Chapel, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 2:30pm.

House is strictly private.

The service can be viewed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/