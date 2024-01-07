A new podcast series on gynaecological cancers has been launched by the Irish Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ISGO).

Gynaecological cancers account for 12% of all female cancers.

The podcast is hosted by G.P. Dr Doireann O’Leary and sponsored by Breakthrough Cancer Research.

The series shares the stories and first hand experiences of people who have had a cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Dearbhaile Collins is a Consultant Medical Oncologist at Cork University Hospital, and also President of ISGO.

She told Rian Bailey more about the series:

(pic Breakthrough Cancer Research)